Death Row Inmate Addresses Trump And Gives Eerie Message Moments Before Execution

Glen Edward Rogers, a 62-year-old murderer labeled the “Casanova Killer” and the “Cross Country Killer,” was executed on May 15, 2025, 30 years after his killing spree took the lives of five people, including four women in their 30s. In his final words, Rogers addressed President Donald Trump and gave an eerie message to the ones present a this execution.

As reported by the Associated Press, Rogers’s execution lasted about 16 minutes. He was pronounced dead at exactly 6:16 p.m. after lying still while the lethal injection coursed through his veins.

Before his execution, Rogers addressed the ones present at the time, which included family members of the victims he killed. First, he thanked his wife, who had visited him earlier that day in prison. Then, eerily, he delivered a somewhat cryptic message.

“I know there are a lot of questions that you need answers to,” Rogers said, as reported by USA Today. “I promise you, in the near future, the questions will be answered, and I hope in some way will bring you closure.”

As he concluded his ambiguous statement, Rogers then said, “President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go.” Moments later, he received the lethal injection.

Victims’ Family Members React

In total, authorities managed to connect a total of five victims to Glen Edward Rogers. These are Mark Peters, 72, Sandra Gallagher, 33, Linda Price, 34, Tina Marie Cribbs, 34, and Andy Lou Jiles Sutton, 37. The murders took place between January 1994 and November 1995, with Rogers killing Price, Cribbs, and Jiles Sutton in a period of six days.

Randy Roberson, son of Jiles Sutton, said that seeing Rogers being executed felt like closure. However, he wished his death hadn’t been so easy.

“It helps a lot, just knowing that he’s not here anymore,” Roberson said, as per USA Today. “I wish it wouldn’t have been so easy for him. (It looked like) he just went to sleep, like he didn’t really get what he deserved.”

Jerri Vallicella, Gallagher’s sister, also expressed feeling closure following Rogers’s death.

“It’s been 30 years of nightmares, and I’m ready for this to be over,” Vallicella said.

While Glen Edward Rogers was a suspect in many other killings, he was only convicted of the aforementioned ones. As per the AP, Rogers had claimed that he had killed around 70 people, a statement he later recanted.

Rogers also claimed to have killed Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in 1994. Both were stabbed to death, with O.J. Simpson later being charged and acquitted of murder. Rogers’s claims were unsubstantiated, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.