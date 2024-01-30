David Letterman Responds to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Haters: ‘Shut Up’

David Letterman is officially telling Taylor Swift haters to leave her alone. Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce garnered much attention and controversy.

Swift’s frequent appearances at various NFL games to support Kelce frequently make the headlines. Combine that with Swift being at the top of her career with her Eras Tour, and you have a media sensation with supporters and haters on both sides.

Now, Letterman is throwing his two cents in as well. The comedian pointed out that Swift defies categorization in a lot of ways. She exists in an entirely different bracket from other musicians.

“Taylor Swift, I don’t think in the history of show business, in the history of popular culture, we’ve ever witnessed anything like this,” Letterman said in an Instagram video. He captioned the video as “Dave is Team Taylor.”

David Letterman Reflects on Taylor Swift Controversy

Letterman praised Swift for bringing a lot of light into the world, amid uncertain times on both a national and global scale. Showing his quick wit, Letterman also jokingly referred to Kelce as Kelsey Grammar during his spiel.

“We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness, and the nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier, but that’s all we hear,” he said. “That’s all we hear. So now, here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world.”

Letterman doesn’t see how Swift attending football games can be negative. If anything according to Letterman, the pop singer is bringing together two different groups of fans that may rarely interact. Letterman sees it as positivity all the way around and a highlight for the sport.

It’s true that Swift and Kelce’s romance has given the NFL a narrative outside of its usual focus. After all, who doesn’t like two star-crossed lovers from different sides of the track? Well, probably a lot of angry Ravens fans for one.

“I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up! It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift, and it’s something positive and happy for the world,’” Letterman said. “Also, politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and Kelsey Grammer.”