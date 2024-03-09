couple-surprises-one-another-with-double-proposal-at-taylor-swift-concert

A couple of Taylor Swift lovers had to shake it off after a sweet double proposal at the pop queen’s Singapore concert.

Taylor Swift’s concerts are like stepping into a magical realm, where music meets mesmerizing visuals. The Eras tour, which began in March of last year, has resonated with audiences worldwide. Notably, proposals have become a common occurrence at her shows. Most of these frequently take place during her performance of the song “Love Story”.

The most recent viral proposal video, recorded at Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert, captures a heartfelt moment while “Champagne Problems” plays in the background. As Swift sings the very on-the-nose line, “She would’ve made such a lovely bride,” a not-very-original suitor kneels and presents a ring to his girlfriend.

The proposal took a surprising turn as the Taylor Swift fan being proposed to pulled out a ring from her bag, stunning her partner. It turned out both had planned to propose during the concert. The heartwarming video, first posted on TikTok by another concert-goer, went viral on social media.

Yet Another Taylor Swift Concert Proposal Video Went Viral Last Year

In March of last year, a video went viral depicting a man, lacking originality, who knelt down with a ring and proposed to his girlfriend as Taylor Swift sang the lyrics of “Love Story”: “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring, and said, Marry me, Juliet”. Of course, the girl accepted and the couple shared a warm embrace while the crowd cheered around them.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans continue to pine for a proposal for the billionaire songstress. Current Swift flame Travis Kelce was in attendance at her concert in Singapore. The duo was spotted sharing a fervent kiss.

Travis Kelce was also spotted at the Eras Tour event while Taylor Swift performed in Sydney for three consecutive nights. The NFL star distributed guitar picks and enthusiastically supported the “Bad Blood” singer from the VIP tent. After the singer’s last show, Travis was seen sharing a kiss with her backstage.

During the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift went to 13 Chiefs games to cheer for Kelce. She seemed to bring luck to the team. The Chiefs had a 10-3 win-loss ratio with her support. They closed the season by beating the San Francisco 49ers for their fourth Super Bowl win, their second in a row.