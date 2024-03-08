Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Kiss at Eras Tour in Singapore

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are continuing their storybook romance. The two shared a passionate kiss at the singer’s recent Eras Tour. Kelce was in Singapore to support the singer.

Fans loved the embrace. One person commented on the Instagram post, “The way they’re stumbling backwards while still kissing, I just… 🥹”

Another questioned whether the embrace would end up in a documentary. They wrote, “Wonder if there is a documentary cause why else would that lady be filming.”

Another commented, “It’s so cute how he’s like still hyping her up as she’s like coming towards him! like he’s got his hand waving in the air like yeah girl.”

Travis Kelce on Supporting Taylor Swift

Kelce previously talked about visiting Swift at one of her concerts. He described going to the zoo together in Australia.

“They helicoptered us!” Kelce said (via USA TODAY). “Well, not us, Taylor. It was cool to see the layout of the land over there, let alone the zoo and seeing all the exotic animals over there.”

“Sydney was a beautiful city,” he said. “The layout was very similar, I want to say, to Miami.”

Inside sources say that Kelce wants to be there for Swift in a similar capacity as she was there for him. Swift famously attended many of the NFL players’ football games, garnering media attention in the process.

“Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship,” the source started (via Elle). “Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work.”

“Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever,” the source continued. “This is just the beginning for them as a couple and many milestones are coming their way. Taylor and Travis make time for each other because they want to. They both take so much pride in the importance of family and love bringing their families and close-knit circles together. They are genuine, honest, loving and forthright with each other across the board. They both continually encourage one another to be the best that they can be.