Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift’s Singapore Eras Tour Concert

NFL star Travis Kelce is back in the game, cheering on his pop queen girlfriend Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour. The tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs traveled across the globe to show his support for Swift during the fifth performance of her six-night residency at Singapore’s National Stadium on Friday.

In a photo shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Kelce was spotted in the stands at the Kallang venue with his friends.

📷 | Travis Kelce and Friends were spotted at today Shows in Singapore. #SingaporeTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/CqFdmoGfJE — Taylor Swift Charts (@TaylorSwiftChar) March 8, 2024

Kelce’s friend, Harry Clark, also shared a Boomerang video on his Instagram Story. It featured an Eras Tour wristband and tagged the National Stadium as his location. The post was accompanied by a video of Swift’s stage performance, featuring the caption “GO TAY TAY.”

Kelce’s journey to Singapore came after a trip to Philadelphia, where he witnessed his brother Jason retire from professional football. At Jason’s poignant press conference, as he reminisced about their shared upbringing with Travis, the younger Kelce was observed wiping away tears.

“We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives,” Jason said through tears of his own. “We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other.”

“We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house,” Jason added.

Travis Kelce Last Taylor Swift Concert Was in Sydney

Travis was last seen at the Eras Tour during Swift’s three-night performance in Sydney. The NFL star distributed guitar picks and enthusiastically supported the “Cruel Summer” singer from the VIP tent. Following the singer’s final performance, witnesses observed Travis sharing a kiss with her backstage.

The day before, Taylor and Travis enjoyed a private tour of the Sydney Zoo. The celebrity duo had a truly enjoyable experience on their exclusive tour, where they were said to have fed kangaroos. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted capturing moments together, hand in hand, as they wandered through the zoo side by side.

Of course, during the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift attended 13 Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce. Her presence seemed to bring luck to the team.

The Chiefs achieved a 10-3 win-loss ratio when she was in the stands. They culminated their season by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to secure their fourth Super Bowl victory, marking their second consecutive win.