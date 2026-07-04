Comedy Icon Officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enlisted a comedy legend to officiate their storybook wedding at Madison Square Garden.

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Indeed, Saturday Night Live icon Adam Sandler officiated the New York City wedding of the “So High School” singer and NFL player, both 36, on July 3, according to a press release.

The press release describes the beloved comedy actor as “a friend” of the couple. Of course, Kelce, an aspiring actor and game show host, made a cameo in Sandler’s 2025 film, Happy Gilmore 2.

According to the release, Swift and Kelce did not have a full wedding party. Instead, Swift’s brother, Austin, served as her “man of honor,” and Kelce’s brother, Jason, was the best man.

Adam Sandler Has Gushed About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the Past

Sandler previously praised Travis Kelce while hyping his role in Happy Gilmore 2 on The Tonight Show in August 2024.

“He’s a very nice guy; you guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell,” the 59-year-old told host Jimmy Fallon.

Adam Sandler in 2025. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Sandler is also no stranger to Swift fandom. He attended the Eras Tour film premiere in October 2023 with his daughters Sunny and Sadie, scoring a hug from the billionaire pop queen herself. He later admitted that Swift is the one celebrity who actually makes him nervous.

“You know what, Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy. Just ’cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids,” Sandler admitted on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend back in 2024. “So I’m a little like, ‘Taylor, Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t stay as cool as I can.”

“There’s not a word my kids don’t know,” he added of Swift’s lyrics. “I know them too, by the way. But they know them inside and out.”

Of course, the star-crossed lovers tied the knot yesterday in true pop star fashion, renting out Madison Square Garden for the fairytale-like occasion. The venue confirmed the nuptials when the arena’s exterior LED screen displayed “JUST&T Married” around 7:30 p.m. ET.

Giant screens showing the message “JUST&T MARRIED!” (T&T for Taylor and Travis) are seen outside Madison Square Garden, the reported venue for the wedding celebrations of pop singer Taylor Swift and pro-athlete Travis Kelce, in New York City on July 3, 2026. Swift and Kelce’s official wedding plans are tightly under wraps, but New York is bracing to host the celebrity marriage of the year this week at Madison Square Garden.(Photo by Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

Now that Sandler’s had his moment with Swift and Kelce, maybe he can finally stop sweating bullets the next time they cross paths…