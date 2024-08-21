Travis Kelce Will Have a ‘Nice’ Role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ Adam Sandler Reveals

With Happy Gilmore 2 currently in the works, Adam Sandler says NFL star Travis Kelce will have a “nice” role in the highly anticipated sports comedy sequel.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sandler spoke about Kelce and how the three-time Super Bowl champion will be part of the film’s production.

“You know Travis Kelce wants to be part of this,” Fallon told Adam Sandler while chatting about Happy Gilmore 2.

“Yes, yes, yes,” Sandler acknowledged. “Travis, he mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis. He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy, you guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell.”

Netflix announced in early May that after nearly 30 years, Happy Gilmore was finally getting a sequel. “Happy Gilmore is back!” the streaming giant declared. “Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix.”

After the news broke, Travis Kelce told his brother Jason during a New Heights podcast he would do anything to be involved in the sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 golf comedy. He noted that he was a “huge fan” of Sandler.

However, Kelce said his appearance in the film would be part of a “conspiracy theory.”

“I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2,” Travis told his brother. “If there is, I’ll be a f—ing extra. Anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set, count me in. I’ll do anything in the movie. I’ll be part of it any way I possibly can.”

There was reportedly a casting call at the Hyatt Regency Morristown in New Jersey for the role earlier this week.

Travis Kelce Heading to the Small Screen for Ryan Murphy’s New FX Horror Series

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is set to appear in American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series Grotesquerie next month.

The series, which premieres on Sept. 25, will consist of 10 episodes during its first season. Deadline reports Grotesquerie is about heinous crimes that unsettle a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (played by Niecy Nash-Betts) believes the crimes are eerily personal and that someone or something is taunting her as she attempts to solve each one. She works with Sister Megan (played by Micaela Diamond) on the investigations.

Travis Kelce’s role continues to remain unknown.

Also starring in the series are Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Raven Goodwin.