Comedian Jeff Wittek Details ‘F—king Crazy’ Things He Saw at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Party

Ready to share his own Sean “Diddy” Combs party experience, comedian Jeff Wittek detailed the craziest things he saw while attending one of the events in 2010.

During the Sept. 29 episode of his Jeff FM podcast, Wittek revealed he went to a Diddy lingerie sex party. “A ‘freak off’ party in Miami at a mansion that was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went the weirder s—t was,” he recalled.

Jeff Wittek told his podcast’s guest Mike Majlak he had met Diddy through one of his ex-girlfriends. She was cast in a Diddy music video and brought him along for the shoot. When the duo arrived, the comedian said Diddy “pulled [his girlfriend] to the back.” The rapper then questioned her about why she brought him.

Majlak quickly referenced the 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube that were discovered in Diddy’s residences during the March 2024 federal agent raids. “He was going to dump all that bulk lube on you, dude,” he joked to Wittek.

Even after Diddy’s actions, Jeff Wittek said he said for the shoot. He and his then-girlfriend were invited to the after-party.

Although he originally thought it was just a “normal” party, Wittek quickly realized he was mistaken after his ex and her friend went to the event wearing “lingerie with their nipples showing through.”

“They were like, ‘You don’t understand these Diddy parties,’” Jeff Wittek said. “And I did not understand because I saw live sex happen that night and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that happen in my life.”

Wittek further clarified, “Did I partake? No, but I got f—king drunk there and it’s just crazy.”

Meanwhile, Texas attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 1, that he is representing 120 people who claim Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted them over the years.

His crimes date back to the early ’90s, according to Buzbee. Twenty-five accusers stated they were underage at the time of the alleged assaults. The youngest alleged victim was just 9 years old.

Buzbee further stated that Combs wasn’t the only high-profile figure involved in the assaults as well. He also claimed to have a list of people who knew about the crimes.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names,” he declared. “It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that. The names will shock you.”

Combs was arrested on Sept. 16 in New York City and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.