Other Perpetrators in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Case to Be Revealed Soon: ‘The Names Will Shock You’

As more details about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sexual crimes surface, Texas attorney Tony Buzbee claims others involved will be revealed soon.

During the press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Buzbee vowed the “day will come” when he will release the names of others who knew or participated in the crimes that Diddy committed.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee stated.

The attorney is now representing 120 of those who are alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ crimes.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names,” Buzbee continued. “It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that. The names will shock you.”

Buzbee further stated that he is planning to file lawsuits in various states within the next 30 days. He then promised to identify the other defendants at a later date. He noted the people involved were “bystanders” and willing participants. They had “encouraged” the alleged abuse and “egged it on” with Combs.

“These people who know who they are should just come forward now,” Buzbee stated. “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever.”

“I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories,” he added. “As they delete their texts and data.”

Buzbee then said half of the alleged victims he is now representing are male. He pointed out that the alleged sexual assaults took place in multiple states.

The Majority of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Alleged Assaults Took Place in New York, California, Georgia, and Florida

Buzbee revealed that the majority of the alleged assaults took place in New York, California, Georgia, and Florida. They also began in the early ‘90s and were at Combs’ annual White Parties, hotels, and other locations.

The Texas attorney also shared that many of the alleged victims were drugged during the assaults. He accused Diddy of using horse tranquilizers on the victims.

Meanwhile, Erica Wolff, an attorney representing Combs, released a statement about Buzbee’s claims. “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” she said.

She continued by stating, “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently awaiting his trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.



