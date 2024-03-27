Christine Quinn’s Husband Files Restraining Order Against Her, Denies Assault Claims

Days after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, Christine Quinn’s husband Christian Dumontet has reportedly filed a restraining order against the Selling Sunset star. He also shared his side of what led to his arrest.

According to TMZ, Dumontet’s attorney filed a temporary restraining order earlier this week against Quinn, stating it was necessary after she accused him of allegedly assaulting her.

Christine Quinn’s husband also revealed a different story about what led to him being arrested while in his bathrobe. He shared that there was an argument over their two dogs.

He claimed that the pups were not housebroken and were having accidents in the home. Dumontet also said that Quinn was refusing to have the dogs trained.

After discovering yet another accident, he confronted Christine Quinn about the mess. He admitted to becoming angry. He picked up a trash bag and threw it against a nearby wall in frustration.

Dumontet further stated that he didn’t throw the bag directly at Quinn, despite her claims. He also denied throwing the bag at their son.

Unfortunately, the two-year-old was hit with something sharp and he was taken to the hospital as Dumontet was arrested. Christine Quinn claimed that the bag did have glass in it. However, Christian says otherwise.

Dumontet went on to accuse Quinn of filing a false police report. He also claimed she lied about the domestic violence allegations against him. His reason for why Quinn would make everything up is because she wanted to embarrass him.

Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn got married in 2019. Their wedding was featured on Selling Sunset.

Christine Quinn Claims Her Husband Threw Dog Poop At Her, Peed on the Floor

According to court documents that Page Six obtained, Christine Quinn stated in her own restraining order filing that Christian Dumontet had been abusive towards her the day before he was arrested.

She claimed in her filing that Dumontet suffers from a series of mental health issues. This includes bipolar, mania, and schizophrenia. She also stated he lacked effort to be a true partner and didn’t contribute financially.

Christine Quinn claimed that during a fight, which occurred the day before authorities escorted him out of their home, Dumontet yelled at her and threw floral arrangements around their home. “He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods,” the filing reveals. “But I was struck by one of the boxes he threw.”

Quinn continued to reveal that Dumontet also started throwing dog feces at her, which he found in a trash bag. After that, he urinated on the floor.

“After he collected and threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me over the course of approximately half an hour, he then retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper,” she claimed. “And proceeded to pour it all over the bed and the floor, all the while shouting and yelling abuse.”

However, Quinn explained she didn’t call the police out of fear. She thought Dumontet would seriously injure or kill her before the police could arrive. Eventually, she was able to lock her husband out of their bedroom. She and their son spent the night in the master bedroom.

The next day, Dumontet was arrested. Quinn said she saw broken glass in their son’s hair and on the floor. She got the little boy out of the house, fearing for his health and safety.