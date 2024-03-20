‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn’s Husband Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon

Christian Dumontet, the husband of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday near his Los Angeles-area home.

According to TMZ, law enforcement arrested Dumontet on Tuesday, March 19. He was seen leaving his home wearing a bathrobe as he was escorted to a police vehicle nearby. the media outlet was told a call for a domestic incident is what caused the officers to look for Quinn’s husband.

Christine Quinn reportedly told police that Dumontet threw a bag with glass in it at her. Although the bag missed her, it hit the couple’s three-year-old son, also named Christian. He was transported to a nearby hospital with Quinn attending him.

Meanwhile, Dumontet was booked for assault with a deadly weapon charge, which is considered a felony. He had a $30,000 bail.

Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn got married in 2019. He has also made appearances on Selling Sunset. He has mainly done behind-the-scenes work. Their December 2019 wedding was documented on the show as well.

Christine Quinn Previously Admitted She Was ‘Disappointed’ By How Her Wedding Was Shown on ‘Selling Sunset’

During a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Christina Quinn admitted that she was disappointed with how her Dec. 2019 wedding was portrayed on her reality TV show Selling Sunset.

“I was a little disappointed,” she explained. “It just didn’t really showcase the way that it was.”

Christina Quinn gushed that the wedding was the best day of her life. But it was hard for her to watch it on the TV series. “Because that’s not really the way that I remember it,” she continued. “This was my day, and I was just disappointed in the way it was perceived on camera and translated, unfortunately. I’m not going to lie, I was crying when I watched it. I was like, ‘This is not my wedding, this it not my wedding.’”

Quinn further stated she wished could see more of the “gothic winter wonderland theme. “I would have loved some vows. I would have loved a line from me,” she pointed out. She also said she talked with all the girls afterward and they congratulated her. “I curated my music very well — I was really happy about that.”

Christina Quinn said she walked down the aisle to Sweet But Psycho by Ava Max. She also did the bouquet toss to Lola by Iggy Azalea.

Despite being vocal about her criticism, Quinn added, “It is what it is.”