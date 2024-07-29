chrissy-teigen-claps-back-at-trolls-mocking-her-pantsless-olympic-opening-ceremony-outfit

The 2024 Olympics kicked off in Paris, France over the weekend. Which of course meant that team members would have a chance to represent their respective countries in the traditional opening ceremonies.

Several Team USA athletes such as Coco Gauff, LeBron James, and Simone Biles made the headlines with their viral social media posts. But it was actress Chrissy Teigen who stole the show.

Teigen shared an Instagram story that featured several other celebs. Snoop Dogg, Hoda Kotb, and her husband John Legend were among the group.

In the story, Chrissy donned an olive green knit two-piece set, with heels and a fetch black bag. However, at least one person was not a huge fan of the look, noting that Teigen’s bottoms more closely resembled a diaper than a fashion statement.

Teigen put the fan on blast in the comment section. “Thanks for sharing!” she sarcastically responded.

Chrissy Teigen Gets Candid on Plastic Surgery

While most celebs do get surgery, they try their hardest to keep it a secret. However, Teigen has been more transparent about her plastic surgery than most.

Teigen revealed that she had her first boob job when she was 20 years old.

“It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” Teigen told Glamour UK.

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

Teigen also revealed that she has had several procedures done. She told Andy Cohen that she had had three boob jobs.

“I’ve had my boobs done three times,” Teigen said. “Well, it’s the truth. I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out,” she revealed. “I don’t like them out.”