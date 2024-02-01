Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals She’s Had Three Boob Jobs

When most celebs do get surgery, they try their hardest to keep it a secret. But on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Chrissy Teigen accidentally let the cat out of the bag.

While talking to Cohen, Teigen said that she has had three boob jobs. “I’ve had my boobs done three times,” Teigen said. “Well, it’s the truth. I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out,” she revealed. “I don’t like them out.”

Plastic surgery has turned into a booming industry. Even surgeons such as famed cosmetic surgeon Dr. Miami have become bigger celebrities than some of the people they do their work on. And for the really good ones, potential clients can be on the waiting list for years.

Cardi B Sounds off on Plastic Surgery

Although most celebrities are modest about getting surgery, there are some people, like rap star Cardi B, who are more transparent about the work they’ve gotten done.

“I did fillers on my nose in 2019. And that s— f—— my nose up. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do to myself?'” Cardi said.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also wants to clear up the stigma about people who do get surgery. She says it has nothing to do with their insecurities.

“This is the tricky thing about a lot of people. People will assume when you do surgery or something, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that’s just not the truth,” she added.

“If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something like … I’m gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself.”

Comedian Reacts to Wife’s Death From Surgery

Plastic surgery has become a trend for people to make improvements to their physical appearance. But sometimes the results can be fatal. Just ask comedian DC Young Fly.

His wife, Ms. Jacky Oh, passed away in 2023 after complications from her plastic surgery. She was 33 years old. The comedian says it is something that he still has trouble grasping.

“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody, it’s hard every day, still to this day. It feels like a dream, feels like she’s gonna walk in,” he said.

He also said his kids have helped him get through the tough times.

“They have went through something that I ain’t even been through,” he said of his kids. My second daughter Nala, would just come out of the blue and be like, ‘What’s wrong, Daddy? You okay? Don’t worry. Everything’s going to be okay,’ That’s the spirit. It’s gonna be hard but they’re built for it.”