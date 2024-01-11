Chrissy Teigen Performs Sultry Lap Dance for Husband John Legend’s Birthday

Chrissy Teigen celebrated John Legend’s birthday in style. Teigen gave Legend a sultry lap dance to ring in the occasion.

Teigen took to social media to share the couple’s celebrations. Legend and Teigen went to a New York nightclub. Teigen had a surprise for the “All of Me” singer, taking to the stage where she gave Legend a lap dance.

Teigen was wearing a tiny skirt as well as a feather headdress. Legend obviously seemed to enjoy himself, but so did the crowd of onlookers as well. In response to the video, Kate Hudson congratulated the two. “Well, this looks fun! 💃💃💃,” Hudson wrote.

Andy Cohen also got in on the fun by leaving a funny comment. “I hope you and John got into some pirate roleplay,” he joked

John Legend Talks Relationship with Chrissy Teigen

Legend and Teigen have had their ups and downs. Speaking about their early relationship (via Vanity Fair), Legend said he had to learn how not to be selfish and to mature in his relationship

“When you stop being so selfish when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation, you just grow and you mature,” he said.

Legend also said that it took time for their love to blossom from attraction. One of the joys has been how their romance has deepened.

“Part of it is it’s just a matter of time. You need time to become that person you want to be. When we first met, we were very attracted to each other, our chemistry was great, but that level of attraction is more like infatuation at the beginning of a relationship. And love when it is able to stand the test of time, it has to be deeper and more real than that. We’ve been through enough together where it’s really fortified us and made us stronger. Those tests have made us grow together and realize things about each other that we didn’t know. And going through all of that…to be able to write and sing a song called ‘I Don’t Love You Like I Used To.’ It’s different now but it’s better.”