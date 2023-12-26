cardi-b-and-offset-spend-christmas-together-following-public-split

Despite their recent public split, Cardi B and Offset reportedly celebrated Christmas 2023 together without any drama.

According to TMZ, Cardi B and Offset posted videos on their Instagram Stories while celebrating Christmas with their children Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2. It seems as though they put their differences aside for the day.

It wasn’t long before critics took to social media to share their thoughts about the potential reconciliation between Cardi B and Offset. “lol they fooled everyone,” one person wrote. Another added, “I thought it would be at least take till 2024 before Cardi ran back to Offset again. Apparently, I was wrong.”

As previously reported, Cardi B confirmed earlier this month that she and Offset officially called it quits after being married for six years.

“I don’t know if y’all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean… or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now,” Cardi B stated on Instagram Live.

Although it seemed like there wasn’t any bad blood between her and Offset, Cardi B went off in a social media rant days later. “Take your man to a park and leave me the f— alone!” she declared in a since-deleted post. “I’m really 100… today is not the day.”

She then added, “This motherf—er really likes to play games with me at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident. He likes to play games with me because he knows that I’m not an easy girl.”

Cardi B and Offset’s Children Each Have Their Own Christmas Tree

Along with sharing videos of their celebration, Cardi B also shared photos of her and Offset’s children with their own Christmas trees.

In a video posted, Cardi B explained that the tree with Hello Kitty ornaments was her daughter’s. “This is my daughter’s Christmas tree,” she declared. “Hello Kitty. The kids are obsessed with her.”

She then showed off her son’s tree, which had Baby Shark. “This is my son’s Christmas tree,” she explained. “It’s Baby Shark-themed.”

Cardi B also showed her children sitting beneath the family’s main Christmas trees. Other decorations were also seen throughout Cardi’s house. These were three trees decorated with gold ribbons. “Merry Christmas from my family to yours,” she added.