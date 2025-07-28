Cedar Point’s Rollercoaster Breaks Down For 4th Time, Forcing Riders To Scale Down Ride

A thrilling rollercoaster at Cedar Point has broken down for the fourth time now, forcing its riders to dangerously scale down the tracks. The “Siren’s Curse” rollercoaster opened recently in late June, and last Tuesday, on July 22, it experienced another hiccup.

“Siren’s Curse” Rollercoaster Riders Forced To Climb Down Ride After Coaster Malfunctions

According to the New York Post, this Ohio coaster reaches a maximum of 160 feet. Right at the beginning of the ride, as the cart climbed up, it came to a halt. Due to the ride malfunctioning, riders had to walk down the track by themselves.

Breaking News 🚨 Sirens Curse coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio malfunctioned again, forcing riders to walk down the track. This is the 4th incident since the ride opened earlier this year. Video credit: Heather Hammond Semak. pic.twitter.com/feVNAyoFkZ — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) July 27, 2025

A video shared on X showed just how terrifyingly high the riders were as they scaled down. Each passenger clung to the railing for dear life. Hopefully, none of them were afraid of heights.

Luckily, the coaster didn’t stop upside down or at a weird angle. If that had happened, it would’ve taken a lot longer to rescue them.

So, why has a brand-new coaster been malfunctioning so often within its first month? Well, Akron Beacon Journal spoke with a Cedar Point spokesman who explained the issue. Apparently, this “delay” was due to the coaster’s safety system stopping the ride before engaging its tilt feature.

This feature would have riders dangling over the Midway while the coaster attaches to the track below. “Its safety system performed as designed,” said spokesman Clark. “But the ride could not be restarted. Guests were safely escorted off the ride.”

Although the Siren’s Curse had evacuation stairs, the walk down looked treacherous in the viral video. This sudden malfunction also came just a few days after it left riders stranded upside down.

The passengers were left dangling at a 45-degree angle for around 20 minutes on July 19. Clark spoke with outlets once again to explain that the coaster’s safety system “performed as designed.” It restarted the ride and allowed the guests to continue the ride.

With it now being exactly a month since its June 28 debut, this gives the new ride red flags. On the Siren’s Curse’s opening weekend, the coaster left passengers dangling for around 10 minutes. Then, on July 2, the coaster came to a halt at the very top of the ride.