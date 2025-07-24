Cedar Point’s New Tilt Rollercoaster Siren’s Curse Malfunctions Leaving Riders Stuck at 45-Degree Angle For 20 Minutes

Less than a month after its opening, Cedar Point’s new tilt rollercoaster, Siren’s Curse, malfunctions, leaving riders stuck at a 45-degree angle for approximately 20 minutes.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the malfunction incident occurred on Jul. 19 as the riders were facing down the coaster’s 160-foot drop. After 20 minutes, Cedar Point personnel were able to fix the issue, and the ride resumed.

Speaking about the incident, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark stated, “The coaster’s safety system performed as designed, the ride was restarted, and guests continued their ride. It reopened shortly after, and all guests exited the ride safely.”

Days later, the ride got stuck again, forcing the riders to walk down the coaster’s evacuation stairs from the 160-foot tilt tower.

Cedar Point’s New Tilt Coasters Experienced Two Other Incidents After Grand Opening

Cedar Point’s new tilt rollercoaster also experienced a similar incident during its opening weekend. At that time, riders were suspended in the ride’s tilt portion for 10 minutes. Days later, on Jul. 2, the ride got stuck on the top of the tilt hill before the tilt began.

“The coaster experienced a delay that paused the ride’s operation,” Clark said about the Jul. 2 incident. “Its safety system performed as designed, but the ride could not be restarted. Guests were safely escorted off the ride.”

Siren’s Curse is claimed to be the “tallest, fastest, longest ‘titl’ rollercoaster in North America.” Lasting two minutes and traveling 58 mph, the ride features 2,966 feet of track as well as two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls, 13 weightless airtime moments, and a “triple-down’ element.

Cedar Point visitors must be a minimum height of 48 inches to ride Siren’s Curse.

