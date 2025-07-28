Teen Scalped After Hair Gets Stuck In Fair Ride

A teen girl was scalped after she rode a fair ride, and allegedly, her hair got caught, according to PEOPLE. This horrifying incident happened to an 18-year-old on Saturday, July 26, around 10:53 PM local time at the Netley Marsh Steam and Craft Show.

Videos by Suggest

Fair Ride Scalps Teen Girl After Hair Gets Stuck

The fair took place in England, in the village of Netley Marsh, the BBC reported. The woman now resides in the hospital after sustaining a nearly life-threatening injury.

According to a woman who allegedly helped deliver first aid to the teenager, there was much “shock and panic” at the scene of the accident. “One of the girl’s friends came down and said how serious it was and some of us offered assistance,” said the anonymous woman.

She hadn’t initially realized how bad the injury was until she saw the victim with her own eyes. “It’s very shocking it could happen on a fairground ride that young children go on,” she added. “This must never happen again.”

According to 51-year-old Emma Perry, via the Southern Daily Echo, she jumped right in to help while attending the fair with her 17-year-old daughter. Being a heart failure nurse, she had enough experience to help.

Perry claimed that the 18-year-old was attending the Fun House ride when she got scalped. “The girl was on the oscillating floor in the Fun House when she slipped, fell backwards and her hair got caught in the rollers on the floor,” said Perry.

Perry helped administer first aid after the girl’s friend came off the ride to get help for her bleeding friend. “When I got up there, I saw that three quarters of the girl’s scalp had been ripped off in what we call a degloving incident,” she continued.

Witness Describes “Traumatic” Scalping Incident

Since first responders were already on the scene, Perry cradled her head and kept talking to her. “I stayed with her, that is all I did really,” Perry said. “I really feel for her and her family, they are the main priority.”

Perry then explained how firefighters had to cut away a section of the ride. They did this to safely pull the teenager out and put her on a stretcher. The nurse recalled how terrified the girl was as this was all happening.

“The girl was screaming and was clearly very distressed, it was so traumatic,” Perry said. Perry also wondered how safe fair rides actually were and hoped the girl would have a smooth recovery.

A spokesperson with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed the ongoing investigation. They said the incident was “local authority enforced and with Hampshire police.”