theme-park-guest-hit-with-phone-while-on-roller-coaster

A theme park guest is currently recovering after they were accidentally hit with a phone while on a roller coaster.

According to local media outlet 11 News, the incident happened at Kennywood in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Park officials revealed that the first aid team responded to Phantom’s Revenge roller coaster at around 8:45 p.m.

The guest was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment. “Safety is our top priority,” the theme park stated. “Loose articles, including cell phones, are strictly prohibited on all attractions. We wish the guest a full and speedy recovery.”

KDKA News further reported that signs were placed throughout the park that read, “All loose articles, including cell phones and cameras, are prohibited on this ride. Violators will be removed from the park without refund.”

Another sign reads, “Cell phones + roller coaster =dangerous projectile.” The theme park’s guests are repeatedly reminded about the rule over loudspeakers as well.

Theme Park Guests Are Encouraged to Use Lockers to Avoid Phone Accidents

Meanwhile, Kennywood General Manager Ricky Spicuzza told KDKA News that the best thing for riders to do is to leave their loose articles with a non-rider or use the theme park’s lockers.

Spicuzza also said putting away loose articles on rides is a “pretty standard” policy for theme parks. He then noted that anyone who “blatantly” disregards a safety rule will not be allowed back.

“If you come to Kennywood and you break the rules, you can’t come to Kennywood anymore,” Spicuzza continued. “It’s important to us because we have a responsibility to keep all of our guests safe, but the guests also have a responsibility to keep themselves safe, as well as others.”

Phantom’s Revenge is an intense roller coaster that features a 232-foot drop. The 3,365-foot roller coaster hits speeds of 85 mph. The ride’s minimum rider height is 48 inches.