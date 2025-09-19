Cardi B Stuns in Bold Sheer Outfit, Flaunting Baby Bump

Proud expecting mother Cardi B is turning her baby bump into the hottest accessory of the season.

Videos by Suggest

The 32-year-old, fresh off confirming baby number four (and first with football player boyfriend Stefon Diggs), didn’t shy away from showing off her growing bump. She rocked her signature style at her Am I The Drama? album launch, because why not debut a bump and a new album at the same time?

The “WAP” rapper stunned in a daring sheer black lace catsuit, with white pearls draped across her body.

Cardi B flaunts her baby bump at the Highlight Room, NYC, on Thursday night. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Cardi B paired the bold pregnancy look with black high-heeled boots, a pearl choker, and platinum blonde waves.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” she gushed to Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. “I’m excited; I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi B shares three children with her estranged husband, rapper Offset: daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle, born in September 2024. Her new partner, Diggs, is the father of an 8-year-old daughter, Nova, born in October 2016.

Cardi B’s New Album Dropped Friday

Of course, the big baby news isn’t the only major milestone for the “Please Me” rapper.

More than seven years after releasing Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, was dropped on Friday.

The album features 23 tracks, including the previously released singles “WAP,” “Up,” “Outside,” and “Imaginary Playerz.”

Cardi B has grown a lot in the seven years between Invasion and Drama, and she’s proud of her progress.

“Since then, I’ve experienced a lot. The good and bad of fame, the hate, jealousy, drama, balancing my career with my personal life, and growing up and maturing,” Cardi B told Billboard. “I’ve learned to control my emotions and understand how life works and how to play chess better.”

Listen to Am I the Drama? on Spotify now.









