Cardi B Tells Offset to ‘Die Slow’ After He Requests Spousal Support

Clearly not thrilled about her personal life situation, Cardi B has some choice words for her ex, Offset, as he requests spousal support

According to TMZ, Offset filed an amended divorce response last month, asking his estranged wife, Cardi B, to pay him an unspecified amount in spousal support. He kept the soon-to-be-exes’ already set joint custody request, noting he wants the primary residence to be at Cardi’s.

Cardi B didn’t take the spousal support request very well. In an audio clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), the “WAP” rapper declared, “I want you to d–, but I want you to d– f–ing slow, n–a. I want you to d– slow in the bed and while you d–, ni–a, you gotta think of me.”

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024. The exes were nearly married for seven years and share three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months.

Cardi B Revealed She Recently Removed Her Child Support Request

The rapper also revealed she recently removed her request for child support. “I didn’t ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage,” she pointed out. “I feel like I’m tied up.”

However, Cardi B noted that doesn’t mean she is trying to prevent Offset from seeing their children. “Kiari is allowed to see my kids. [There] is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids.”

Cardi B did point out that her ex allegedly stood up the children three times. “He has seen Blossom only like five times,” she claimed. “And I’ve been trying to save your face, but for you, stop playing – saying that I don’t be seeing my f–ing kids.”

She said Offset last spent time with their children in March while attending a birthday party for Offset’s son, Kody, 9.

“My house is always open for you to see my kids,” Cardi B continued. “And you still haven’t seen them. You asking for spousal support because I’m trying to take the kids away from you? The kids is always open to see you. It’s not my fault you don’t want to fly to New York.”

Following the spousal support request, Cardi B admitted things wouldn’t have ended well for Offset if they were still together.

“I don’t think people understand how tired I was,” she explained on X Spaces. “How tired, how mentally drained I was. Drained, drained, drained. Couldn’t eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

Cardi B then said she would have ended up in jail if she had stayed in the marriage. “I was going to end up k–ing them,” she stated. “Seirously, with my own bare hands. ’cause it was just getting so… it was just getting too much.”