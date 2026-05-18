Lisa Vanderpump Facing $195K Lawsuit

Reality television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump is facing a $195,000 lawsuit after a handyman claimed he suffered serious injuries while working at her Los Angeles-area home.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the handyman alleged he fell down a staircase while performing work at Vanderpump’s property and sustained injuries that required medical treatment. The lawsuit also names Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd. The plaintiff claims the couple failed to maintain safe conditions at the residence, leading to the accident.

The documents state that the man worked at the property in 2023 when the incident allegedly occurred. He claims he fell while carrying materials down a staircase and suffered injuries to his neck, back and other parts of his body. The lawsuit seeks nearly $195,000 in damages to cover medical expenses, pain and suffering, and lost wages connected to the alleged fall.

Handyman Claims Lisa Vanderpump’s Home Has Unsafe Conditions

The plaintiff also argued that unsafe conditions at the home contributed to the accident. He alleged the staircase posed a hazard and claimed the homeowners failed to properly warn workers about the risks. Vanderpump and Todd have not publicly responded to the allegations in court filings or through representatives.

Vanderpump remains one of reality television’s most recognizable personalities. She rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before launching her own successful Bravo spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules. Alongside Todd, she also owns several restaurants and hospitality businesses in California and Las Vegas.

Legal experts note that premises liability cases often center on whether homeowners knew about dangerous conditions and whether they took reasonable steps to prevent injuries. If the lawsuit proceeds, attorneys for both sides will likely examine maintenance records, photographs of the staircase and witness testimony connected to the alleged accident.

Neither Vanderpump nor Todd has commented publicly on the handyman’s claims. It remains unclear whether the couple plans to challenge the allegations in court or pursue a settlement.

The case has already attracted attention online, with fans debating the lawsuit across social media platforms and celebrity news forums.