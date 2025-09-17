cardi-b-is-pregnant-expecting-baby-with-nfl-player.

Rapper Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with baby daddy NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Videos by Suggest

“I’m excited, I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space,” the “Drip” rapper gushed on CBS Mornings on Tuesday. She also told host Gayle King she’s due in February.

“By the way, now that I talk about it, y’all better buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff,” she joked.

“I felt like can I just say it on my own time? I’m not hiding,” the rapper added.

Cardi B went on to lavish praise on her current beau.

“Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We’re like in the same space in our careers,” she insisted. “I feel like we’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. ‘Yeah, you’re one of the greatest, but what’s next. What are we doing again? We have to do it again, all the time.’ We’re never, like, comfortable. We just have to keep going it and that’s just what we are.”

Cardi B Says Her NFL Player Partner Makes Her Feel ‘Safe’

Cardi B also revealed herself to be a bit of a size queen.

She told King that the 31-year-old football player made her feel “safe.”

“You see how big he is,” she added.

“He just makes me feel safe and very confident and very strong,’ the “WAP” rapper continued. “Two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was like crying and crying and crying, just because I was getting really nervous with the whole album rollout. People were coming at me very hard; you know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me.”

“I was like, ‘See, this is why I don’t put music out?’ This is my art and something I put a lot of time to and it’s just like sometimes, when people just rip it apart, it just hurts you and it crushes you And he was just like, ‘Girl, you better get it together.’ … I feel like feeling safe, feeling confident, it makes you feel like you can take over the world,” she added.

Cardi B and Diggs were first linked in October 2024. For months, they attended the same events but arrived separately. In May 2025, they made their public debut at a Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs in May. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

While this is their first time as parents together, Cardi B and Diggs are seasoned pros.

Diggs has an 8-year-old daughter, Nova, born in October 2016, per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has three children with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. They are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set, 4, and daughter Blossom Belle, who was born in September 2024.

The expanded family gets even deeper if you include the previous children of Offset. He also has three other children from previous relationships: sons Jordan, 15, and Kody, 10, and daughter Kalea Marie, 10.