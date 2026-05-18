Discovery Channel Reality TV Personality Accused of Stalking

David Comstock, better known to television audiences as “Daddy Dave” from the Discovery Channel series Street Outlaws, faces misdemeanor stalking and criminal tampering charges after police in upstate New York accused him of placing a GPS tracking device on another person’s vehicle.

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Per TMZ, authorities arrested Comstock, 53, in Bath, New York, on May 13 following an investigation by the Bath Village Police Department. Police said officers responded after a victim reported that someone had tampered with a vehicle parked on Buell Street. Investigators later alleged that surveillance footage captured Comstock reaching underneath the vehicle and attaching a tracking device.

According to Bath Village Police Chief Donald Lewis, the alleged victim recognized Comstock on home surveillance footage and contacted authorities. Lewis told reporters that Comstock also contacted police around the same time and cooperated with investigators during the inquiry. Detectives later located a GPS device attached to the vehicle, police said.

TMZ first reported the arrest and stated that Comstock was booked into the Steuben County jail on misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor criminal tampering charges. The outlet also reported that authorities initially held him without bail before a court later released him following arraignment. A judge issued a restraining order directing Comstock to avoid contact with the alleged victim.

David Comstock Denies That He Is Guilty

On May 16, the outlet also published surveillance footage that it said showed a man, identified by police as appearing to be Comstock, crouching near a parked vehicle and reaching underneath the car. The report said Comstock denied that he was the individual shown in the video. “It’s not me,” he told TMZ. “You guys are barking up the wrong tree.”

Police have not publicly disclosed a motive or described any relationship between Comstock and the alleged victim. Authorities also have not announced additional charges.

Comstock became widely known through Street Outlaws, a reality television franchise that debuted in 2013 and follows street racers competing in Oklahoma City and other locations around the United States. Fans of the series recognize “Daddy Dave” as one of the program’s longtime drivers and recurring personalities.