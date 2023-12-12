Cardi-B-Confirms-Offset-Split-Following-Surge-of-Cheating-Rumors

Cardi B is officially single. The singer confirmed that she’s been split from her husband Offset for quite some time. Cardi took to social media to set the record straight after rumors that Offset cheated on her.

On Instagram (via New York Post), Cardi B explained that Offset didn’t cheat on her because the couple has been split up for a bit now.

“I don’t know if y’all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean… or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now,” Cardi B said on Instagram Live.

So why are fans just finding out? Well, for one it’s a personal matter that the singer needed to reflect on. Likewise, Cardi B didn’t quite know how to break things to her followers so she stayed mum until now.

“I have been afraid to… not afraid but I just don’t know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign,” she said. “The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind.”

Cardi B Is Looking Forward

Cardi B wants to bury the past and look forward to the future. The singer shares two children with Offset. The two married in 2017 and have had their ups and downs, but they now appear to be separated for good.

“We keep saying every year, ‘New year, new me, new this, new that.’ B—h, I’m taking that s – – t to the f – -king heart!” Cardi B previously shared on the platform. “Next year is gonna be all about me.”

Cardi B’s split with Offset comes only a few months after the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary. Offset treated Cardi B to a stunning arrangement of flowers

“Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection, and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you,” Cardi B Shared in an Instagram video. “I love the fact that I’m with a grown a– man that’s going to provide, protect, and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness, and all this a–!!”