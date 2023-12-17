cardi-b-goes-nuclear-on-ex-offset-in-profanity-laced-tweet-storm-following-split

Proving that she’s officially done with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Offset, Cardi B took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts about the situation.

Just before unleashing on X, Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset have called it quits for good. She had disclosed that Offset, despite the rumors, didn’t cheat on her. She also pointed out that they have been done for a bit now.

“I don’t know if y’all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean… or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now.”

However, her tone about Offset seems to have changed. According to TMZ, Cardi B unleashed verbally about her ex, stating that he had done her dirty while they were together. “Take your man to a park and leave me the f— alone!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m really 100… today is not the day.”

Along with the X remarks, Cardi B also took to Instagram Live to air out her grievances towards her ex. “This motherf—er really likes to play games with me at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident. He likes to play games with me because he knows that I’m not an easy girl.”

Cardi B further declared that she had been “sparing” Offset. “You’ve really feeling yourself… because of your b— a— album and s—. And you really been doing me dirty after so many f—ing years that I motherf—ing helped your a—.”

She finished the rant by adding she was so tired of everything. “I will tell something you don’t say s— to me.”

Cardi B States She’s Wanting to Start the New Year ‘Fresh’ and ‘Open’

After sharing details about the split between her and Offset, Cardi B stated she was ready for a change. She also said she wanted to start the new year “fresh” and “open.”

“I’m curious for a new life,” she said. “For a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited.”

Cardi B further addressed those who predicted her breakup with Offset. “I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings.”

She and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram days before she publicly confirmed the split.

A source told PEOPLE that they weren’t surprised by the split. “They’re tumultuous,” the insider stated. “They’ve broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen.”

Despite this, the insider noted Offset and Cardi B had really good times together.