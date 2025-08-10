California Man Shot At Police Helicopter During Angry, Drunken Birthday Outburst

A 40-year-old California man, Justin Derek Jennings, faces up to 20 years in federal prison for shooting at a police helicopter with a rifle during an angry outburst on his birthday.

According to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Jennings pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to damage, destroy, disable, or wreck an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States on Friday, August 8, 2025.

The incident occurred back on March 9, 2024. At the time, Jennings was celebrating his birthday at a party alongside his family. At the time, the 40-year-old man had been drinking, which led to him becoming increasingly angry. This forced his birthday party attendees, that is, his family, to leave the house.

After he was almost left home alone, Jennings grabbed a semi-automatic rifle from his gun safe and “fired an entire magazine worth of ammunition inside the home.” The few members of Jennings’ family who had stayed at his home fled the scene and reported the incident to the authorities.

Helicopter Shooting

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to Jenning’s home. A police helicopter, at the time, flew in circles around the area. However, Jennings, grabbing his gun, went to his home’s second story and began shooting at the sky. He fired the rifle only when he had eyes on the helicopter.

The shooting lasted for at least 20 minutes. Jennings, eventually, left his residence and surrendered after he talked with an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy.

After he was detained, authorities found two revolvers, two handguns, two rifles, and ammunition rounds inside Jennings’ house. Furthermore, police found bullet casings scattered throughout the floor and seized two magazines and an ammunition box. The latter was found on a couch beneath the window from where Jennings was shooting.

Initially, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office charged Jennings in connection with the case. However, the charges were eventually dropped in order for the federal case against him to proceed.

On January 30, 2026, Justin Derek Jennings will be sentenced. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.