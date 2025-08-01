rapper-sentenced-for-carrying-machine-gun-into-hospital.

A rising rapper was sentenced for having a machine gun at a Georgia hospital, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Terrell Searcy, a 21-year-old rapper from the Atlanta metro area known as Quez 2RR, was sentenced on June 6 to five years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to local outlet 11 Alive.

Searcy pleaded guilty to machine gun possession in March. One of his firearms has since been connected to two shootings in DeKalb County, per 11 Alive.

Rapper Terrell Searcy AKA Quez 2RR. (Image via YouTube / @quez2rr)

On August 17, 2023, Monroe Police responded to Piedmont Walton Hospital after a nurse reported seeing Searcy carrying a handgun in the labor and delivery room, a location where firearms are strictly prohibited.

According to a statement from the federal agency, Searcy informed security guards that he had a firearm inside the hospital and disclosed that he had placed it beneath a couch cushion.

Searcy handed the firearm, equipped with a loaded 30-round extended magazine, to the security guard but chose to stay in the room.

Hospital security noticed the gun had an illegal switch that turns it into a fully automatic weapon. They called the police, who found that the gun was reported stolen after checking the serial number. Searcy was arrested.

The Rapper Allegedly Brandished the Illegal Firearm in a Music Video

The federal news release revealed that agents referenced one of Searcy’s music videos and songs as evidence. In the video, he was seen displaying a pistol equipped with what appeared to be a switch, while also rapping about the weapon.

In August 2024, after being federally indicted, Searcy was found to have messaged a Clayton County Police officer on Instagram, asking them to check for any warrants against him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A Clayton County police officer admitted to sharing information with Searcy about an active homicide investigation. It is unclear if the officer faced any disciplinary action.

On February 11, ATF agents, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, executed a federal search warrant at the residence of 21-year-old rapper Searcy. During the search, Searcy was present at the home alongside two other men and multiple firearms.

Searcy informed the agents that he kept a Draco firearm stored beneath his bed and a Glock 17 in the living room, both of which were in his possession.

A Draco firearm recovered from Searcy’s bedroom was linked to a drive-by shooting that injured four people, including two juveniles, inside their homes, as well as another shooting, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities reported that both shootings occurred just days after Searcy was informed by a Clayton County Police officer about the ongoing homicide investigation in which his friend had been shot and killed.