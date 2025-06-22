Minnesota Lobbyist Accused Of Threatening Shooting At State Capitol

A Minnesota lobbyist, 41-year-old Jonathan Michael Bohn, allegedly threatened to shoot people at the State Capitol in a series of text messages sent to a constituent.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, the recipient of the threatening texts contacted authorities on Wednesday, June 18. KARE11 identified the person receiving the texts as a constituent of Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia).

Allegedly, some of the texts contained the following threats:

“After January 6, I bought a pistol. Today I bought 500 bullets.”

“Excited to have my gun at the capitol and blow somebody’s [expletive] face off.”

“I can’t wait to shoot one of you [expletives] in the face.”

After the constituent reported the threats, police arrested Jonathan Michael Bohn. While executing a search warrant, police found an unloaded firearm in his home. Bohn was charged with felony threats of violence, and his bond was set at $1 million.

Furthermore, a judge ordered him not to contact the individual he messaged and to stay half a mile away from the Minnesota State Capitol.

Apology

Bohn’s spokesperson shared a statement with KTSP, in which Bohn apologized for sending the texts.

“Earlier this week, I was grieving the horrific acts of violence committed against my friends and colleagues,” Bohn wrote in the statement. “In the midst of this immense grief, I sent a series of heated and emotional texts to a friend of nearly thirteen years – someone with whom I’ve shared countless candid and passionate political conversations.”

“In that moment of anguish, I used language that I deeply regret. The words were spoken from pain, not from intent. I am a hurting person, not a violent one.”

Bohn then condemned “violence in all its forms” and apologized for contributing to an already tense political climate.

“No Kings”

Court records obtained by KARE11 detail that Bohn allegedly texted the threats following an online post involving Donald Trump. Reportedly, Bohn became enraged after the constituent posted a photo of Trump as a king on Facebook. The person reportedly posted the photo on the same day of the “No Kings” protests.

This is referenced in one of the texts, where Bohn allegedly wrote, “Your king troll post was (expletive) gross. (Expletive) you. Piece of (expletive). Those were my (expletive) friends.”

The friends Bohn referenced were Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were allegedly killed by Vance Luther Boelter in what has been labeled a “politically motivated assassination.”