cyrus-family-member-suffers-embarassing-fall-during-concert.

One member of the famous Cyrus clan just took a spectacularly ungraceful tumble on stage… and yes, there’s footage.

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Indeed, Noah Cyrus, younger sister of pop queen Miley Cyrus, took a tumble during her performance at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon on July 6.

On July 7, TMZ shared a clip of the “Make Me (Cry)” singer performing at the festival. Dressed in a black top, printed long skirt, and black heeled boots, Noah tripped on her skirt while dancing and fell to the stage floor.

Thankfully, the only thing bruised was her pride. Refusing to let gravity ruin the vibe, Noah kept right on singing from the stage floor, joking, “Please put that on TikTok!” When a stagehand rushed to the rescue, she waved them off, got back on her feet, and kept the show rolling.

🤕 Exclusive: Noah Cyrus falls on stage during concert … Yikes! https://t.co/zj6ChRj4Ii pic.twitter.com/9EVz3JCfPl — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2026

To prove she was completely unfazed, she even doubled down on her dance moves, telling the crowd she was having too much fun to care about a little spill. Noah turned to her keyboardist with a quick “You good?” then burst out laughing and kept the show going without missing a beat.

Fans Roast Noah Cyrus After Embarassing Fall During Concert

Of course, armchair experts online were quick to roast Cyrus for her onstage spill.

“Why is she singing to the band and not the crowd?” one onlooker opined on X. “Too embarrassed to turn and face the crowd after that fall,” another internet denizen speculated. “Ugh, I feel for her but also don’t wear house clothes on the stage…” another brutal critic chimed in.

Noah Cyrus performs at Stagecoach 2026. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

However, other onlookers were more forgiving of Noah’s tumble.

“She ate the fall and kept the show going! Props to Noah for being a pro!” the fan wrote.

Despite being only 26, Noah Cyrus is a shobiz veteran. She started her career voicing the lead in Hayao Miyazaki’s 2008 film Ponyo. She made her music debut at age 16 with the 2016 single “Make Me (Cry)” before releasing her debut album, The Hardest Part, in 2022.