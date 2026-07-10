major-fox-news-reporter-marries-congressman

In a rare moment of media and political consensus, a Fox News reporter and a Congressman tied the knot… complete with an Irish jig and a cruise-themed reception to ensure smooth sailing.

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Jacqui Heinrich and Brian Fitzpatrick married at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral on June 21, in New York, PEOPLE reports.

The 37-year-old Fox News Senior White House Correspondent and 52-year-old U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania swapped their press briefings and congressional hearings for something far more celebratory… a reception aboard the Horizon’s Edge Yacht.

You see, when you’re this power couple, only the high seas will do.

“New York is significant to both of our lives — it was Jacqui’s first assignment as a network news reporter and Brian’s first assignment as an FBI agent,” the couple gushed to PEOPLE. “Brian’s parents are both from New York, where their own parents settled after immigrating from Ireland via Ellis Island.”

“Likewise, Jacqui’s great-grandparents immigrated to New York after arriving from Hungary. It’s a place we often spend time, and it’s conveniently equidistant between our families in Pennsylvania and New England,” they added.

Unsurprisingly, Tradition Ruled During Fox News Reporter and Congressman’s Wedding

To keep everyone happy, the couple negotiated a bipartisan blend of family traditions throughout the day.

“A full Catholic mass was important to us, followed by a classic celebration where guests of all ages could have fun together,” they told the outlet. “More than anything, we wanted the day to reflect the people and traditions that have shaped our lives.”

“We included several meaningful family tributes throughout the wedding. Jacqui’s parents were married aboard the Spirit of Boston, so having a reception on a cruise felt especially fitting,” the couple explained. “We also chose an Irish tune written by Brian’s great-uncle as our cake-cutting song. He was an NYPD officer who was killed in the line of duty, and it felt like a special way to honor his memory and Brian’s family history.”

Jacqui Heinrich Stunned in a Corseted Mermaid Gown During Her Swanky Wedding

For the ceremony, Jacqui stunned in a corseted Galia Lahav mermaid gown (perhaps a subtle nod to the upcoming yacht cruise?). She fell for the dress’s “dramatic, Old-Hollywood feel,” which she said perfectly anchored the “classic Americana vibe” they imagined for the day.

“Working alongside renowned seamstress Vera Skenderis, we customized the look with a lace high-neck bolero and a detachable overskirt, creating a gown that could evolve throughout the day,” she gushed to PEOPLE. “The team at Bridal Reflections — Roslynn Fumara, Anthony Micari and Cristina DiMarco — were incredible collaborators and made the entire design process wonderful.”

Jacqui’s convertible gown pulled triple duty, shedding layers throughout the night to transform from a dramatic cathedral look to a dance floor-ready strapless sweetheart.

Their “Sinatra-era Americana” reception took “New York, New York” quite literally. With a 10-piece brass band setting the soundtrack, the couple and their 302 guests cruised past the Statue of Liberty.

Indeed, they did it their way.

The pair first crossed paths on Capitol Hill, though their connection remained strictly off-the-record. It wasn’t until Jacqui traded the Congressional beat for the White House that Brian finally decided to lobby for a first date.

Their honeymoon is penciled in for summer 2027, with a long-overdue trip to the South of France still on the docket. For now, the newlyweds are simply enjoying the adventure of married life.

