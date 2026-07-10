Celeb Couple Weds in Cabo

YouTube star Jesse “Jesser” Riedel has married fellow content creator Christina Trexler in a beachfront ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

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The couple exchanged vows on June 13 at The Cape, a luxury hotel overlooking the Sea of Cortez, surrounded by about 100 family members, friends and fellow digital creators.

Riedel, 27, and Trexler, 26, told PEOPLE they chose Cabo because it offered a destination setting that remained easily accessible from Los Angeles. The location also held sentimental value because they attended their first wedding together there, making the celebration feel “full-circle.”

Jesse Riedel And Christina Trexler Had A Beautiful Ceremony

“We wanted our wedding to feel like a true getaway — somewhere unique, but close enough to Los Angeles that it wasn’t a hard trip for most of our guests,” they said.

The wedding weekend featured a welcome party, rehearsal dinner and farewell pool party. The couple said the celebration exceeded their expectations, describing the atmosphere as “happy, beautiful, and airy.”

The ceremony took place beneath a floral arch decorated with blush and ivory roses, cascading orchids and baby’s breath. Trexler walked down the aisle to an instrumental version of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” while wearing Anne Barge’s “Inman” gown. Riedel entered to “Gurenge” from the anime Demon Slayer.

The couple exchanged handwritten vows before family and friends. Their dachshund, Winston, served as ring bearer while wearing a miniature tuxedo and delivered the wedding rings during the ceremony. Members of Riedel’s YouTube collective 2HYPE served as groomsmen, while professional chess players Andrea and Alexandra Botez joined Trexler’s bridal party.

Riedel and Trexler added several personal touches throughout the celebration. They distributed more than 200 Pokémon card packs for guests to open and replaced the traditional bouquet toss with a Pokémon Elite Trainer Box for the men. Guests also enjoyed an entirely gluten-free dinner, followed by a vanilla wedding cake with caramel cream and flambéed bananas.

The newlyweds shared their first dance to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die with a Smile,” a song that held special meaning after they heard it performed live together.