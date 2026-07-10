tv-news-reporter-engaged-to-athlete-after-rooftop-proposal

A popular TV news reporter is officially off the market after a romantic rooftop proposal from her athlete partner.

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Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott has traded in his fastball for a diamond ring, taking to Instagram to announce his proposal to Cincinnati news personality Lindsay Stone.

The announcement photos show the happy couple celebrating with the gorgeous Cincinnati skyline and Great American Ball Park in the background… nothing wrong with wanting a perfect home-field advantage.

After showing off the engagement bling, the slideshow closed with a shot of the ring sitting next to two empty mini-bottles of Fireball. Hey, even a Major League pitcher needs a little fiery liquid courage before throwing the most important pitch of his life.

“Forever,” the athlete wrote alongside the sweet post.

TV News Reporter and Athlete Partner Are Cincinnati Big Shots

Meanwhile, Stone is a familiar face in Cincinnati, having grown up just 30 miles north of the city. She has spent the past three years as a TV News Anchor at WLWT, after beginning her journalism career as a sports reporter and anchor at WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, where she covered Notre Dame Football.

Early in her career, she moved to WTTV in Indianapolis, her final stop before returning home to WLWT. On May 14, Stone announced she would be leaving WLWT.

Abbott got off to a rocky start in the 2026 season, struggling with a 6.59 ERA across his first six outings despite earning the nod as the Reds’ Opening Day starter. The year prior, the 27-year-old southpaw had represented Cincinnati on the All-Star stage, joining teammate Elly De La Cruz in the Midsummer Classic.

Andrew Abbott #41 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Abbott had a career year for the Reds, recording a career-high 149 strikeouts while pitching to a 10-7 record and a 3.97 ERA.