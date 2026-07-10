Former Bandmates Confirm Death of Metal Musician B. War

Roger “B. War” Svensson, the former bassist of Swedish black metal band Marduk, has died at the age of 60, prompting tributes from his former bandmates and the wider metal community.

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Marduk confirmed his death in a statement shared on the band’s official Instagram account on July 4. No cause of death has been disclosed.

“It is with the deepest regret that we announce the passing of our former bass player, friend and comrade, Roger “Bogge” Svensson (1965–2026), better known as B. War,” the band wrote. Marduk added that the musician’s legacy would endure, concluding its message with the words, “The memories remain.”

Svensson joined Marduk in 1992 and remained with the band until 2004. During his 12-year tenure, he played on several of the group’s best-known releases, beginning with Those of the Unlight in 1993 and continuing through World Funeral in 2003. His work helped establish Marduk as one of the defining acts in Scandinavian black metal.

Roger Svensson Moved On To Other Metal Projects After Marduk

After leaving Marduk, Svensson remained active in heavy music through several bands, including Allegiance and Devil’s Whorehouse. His performances and recordings earned him lasting respect among fans of extreme metal and fellow musicians alike.

News of Svensson’s death quickly spread throughout the metal community, with fans and artists sharing messages of remembrance after Marduk’s announcement. Svensson played an important role during a formative period in the band’s history and contributed to albums that continue to influence the black metal genre.

Marduk formed in Norrköping, Sweden, in 1990 and has remained one of the genre’s longest-running and most influential bands. Svensson joined the lineup shortly after the release of the group’s debut album. He appeared on landmark recordings including “Opus Nocturne,” “Heaven Shall Burn…,” “When We Are Gathered,” “Nightwing,” “Panzer Division Marduk,” “La Grande Danse Macabre,” and “World Funeral.”

The band did not announce funeral arrangements or memorial plans. Former bandmates instead focused on honoring Svensson’s contributions to Marduk and the friendships forged during more than a decade together.