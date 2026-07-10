Kathy Griffin, 65, Shocks With Much Younger Boyfriend Reveal

Comedian Kathy Griffin just made her new relationship Instagram official with a partner 43 years her junior… and she’s daring the internet to “Have at it.”

Videos by Suggest

On July 9, the 65-year-old decided to drop a bombshell on Instagram, posting a photo of herself holding hands with a fresh-faced mystery man nearly half a century her junior.

Griffin’s beau, who was born years after her ’90s sitcom heyday on Suddenly Susan, sported short sandy blonde locks and a confident grin, dressed head-to-toe in black (save for a pair of dainty silver shoes). Ever the gentleman, he was seen opening the door for his sexagenarian date.

Meanwhile, Griffin pulled out all the stops in a sleeveless, figure-hugging gown with a generous leg slit. Flashing a sly, knowing grin in the photo, she looked like a woman who knows exactly what she wants: Young flesh.

The caption to Griffin’s post was short, sweet, and ready for battle: “He’s 22. Have at it, internet.”

Of course, fans of the comedian took to the comments section to show their approval of the May/December relationship…

“He’s 22? Perfect. Old enough to vote, young enough to think Olive Garden is fancy. Go have fun,” one top comment read. “As @bettemidler would say, ’22 goes into 65 better than 65 goes into 22,'” another onlooker chimed in. “Ride it until the wheels fall off! Atta gurl!” a third fan gushed.

“Enjoy. Just don’t talk about TV shows or music,” another fan joked.

Kathy Griffin Wrote About Her Romance with Another Much Younger Man Last Year

Of course, Griffin has never exactly kept her taste in younger men a secret. Last December, she penned an article revealing she’d fallen for a 23-year-old after her 2025 split from ex-husband Randy Bick (who is a creaky 47).

“Because of his age, he didn’t have the usual sexism, misogyny, and biases that guys my age tend to have,” she shared in The Cut. “He seemed to see me. I know that sounds really corny. Oh God, it sounds so lame! But I felt really comfortable with him, and I felt very content just hanging out.”

But alas, the harsh reality of their massive generational divide meant this particular romance was destined for a very swift expiration.

“I knew he was too young when he told me he never wanted to have kids and that he could be with me forever,” she admitted. “And I was like: ‘You don’t know that. You’re 23. You have no idea.’”

“So I had to set that dove free.”

How long will this new, 22-year-old dove last? Only time will tell.