Hollywood Icon’s Grandson Gets Engaged to Celebrity Influencer

Actor Duke Nicholson, the grandson of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson, is engaged to influencer and entrepreneur Devon Lee Carlson after nearly four years together.

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Carlson announced the engagement on Instagram on June 17, sharing a couple of photos that showcased her engagement ring and celebrated the couple’s latest milestone.

Carlson, 31, revealed the news with a simple caption featuring a white heart emoji and three exclamation marks. The post included a close-up image of her round-cut, three-stone diamond engagement ring and another photograph showing her celebrating inside a walk-in closet. She later posted an additional close-up of the ring on her Instagram Stories.

Devon Lee Carlson And Duke Nicholson Have Been Together For Almost Four Years

Duke Nicholson, 26, has built an acting career while carrying one of Hollywood’s most recognizable family names.

He is the son of Jennifer Nicholson and the grandson of Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholson. Although Duke has appeared in film projects, including Us, he generally keeps a low public profile and does not maintain public social media accounts.

Carlson co-founded the popular accessories brand Wildflower Cases and has established herself as a prominent influencer and fashion personality. She has collaborated with major brands and built a substantial following through her work in fashion, modeling, and social media.

Although the couple have largely kept their relationship private, Carlson has occasionally offered glimpses of their romance through social media posts.

Friends and celebrities quickly filled the comments section of her engagement announcement with congratulations.

Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “CRYING THROWING UP LOVE TO SEE IT.

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello also shared messages celebrating the news.

The engagement ring features a round-cut center diamond flanked by two smaller round diamonds on a slim gold band. The understated design immediately attracted attention from fans and fashion observers after Carlson shared the photographs online.

Neither Carlson nor Nicholson has announced wedding plans. For now, the engagement marks the next chapter for a couple who have largely stayed out of the spotlight while quietly building a relationship that has lasted nearly four years.