Bunnie Xo Is Under Jelly Roll’s ‘Mind Control,’ Brianna Chickenfry Claims

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia isn’t convinced by Bunnie Xo’s zen attitude towards her divorce from Jelly Roll, suggesting the podcaster might just be under the rapper-turned-country-star’s “mind control.”

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When the 46-year-old Dumb Blonde podcaster, real name Alisa Andrea DeFord (née Carter), spilled the sweet tea on her breakup and pending divorce in the June 18 episode of her podcast, she went one step further. She encouraged Jelly (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) to get back out there. Apparently, the 41-year-old’s “DMs are open,” and she thinks that’s just “great.”

But not everyone is buying Bunnie Xo’s unbothered act. In a recent episode of LaPaglia’s Plan Bri Uncut podcast, the 27-year-old (who knows a thing or two about messy country star breakups after her own split from Zach Bryan) raised an eyebrow at Bunnie’s suspiciously chill reaction to the divorce news.

“She doesn’t mean that. She’s still under the mind control of [Jelly Roll],” LaPaglia said. “And this is why I know that she doesn’t mean that, because all of her closest friends are reposting… like her girls that you always see her with… they’re reposting the most asinine, crazy, insulting videos about Jelly Roll and how he’s the worst person and how people only like him because of Bunnie.”

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Thinks Bunnie Xo Wants to ‘Protect’ Jelly Roll Amid Divorce

“Bunnie is just doing the thing where she’s still protecting him. I went through that at a point, too. Where it’s like you’re not fully stepped out of the situation yet,” she added.

Jelly Roll, perhaps asserting his mind control powers over Bunnie Xo. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

“She just still wants to protect him,” LaPaglia continued. “She’s going to step out of this a year from now and be like, ‘Holy f—ing s—, Jelly Belly f—ing lost weight, and the second he drops weight, take it for what it actually is.’ ”

LaPaglia Takes Aim at Jelly Roll: ‘He’s Going to Go for a Tradwife’

Chickenfry took aim at the “Liar” singer, suggesting that “his ego” and overall demeanor “clearly changed” following his impressive 200-pound weight loss.

“He thought that he can do better. He can date someone younger. He’s going to go for a ‘tradwife.’ One hundred percent gonna go for a ‘tradwife,’ ” she speculated.

LaPaglia also took a swing at the rumor that Jelly Roll’s newfound faith played a role in the split. She hinted that his religious rebirth may have come with a side of judgment toward Bunnie’s past as a former sex worker.

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia had some wild things to say about Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll’s divorce on her podcast. (Image via YouTube/Plan Bri Uncut)

“Hey buddy, you were the one that got with an escort,” she said. “She was an escort. She’s talked about it. You were a drug addict, and you were going to prison and in and out of jail. Now your morals don’t align with it because you’re f—ing skinny?”

“You dropped the weight on your belly and now you dropped the weight of Bunnie, who, I think was the only like redeeming and beautiful quality about Jelly Roll,” LaPaglia added.

Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage

On May 18, Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie in Williamson County, Tennessee, where the couple had lived together, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The two have agreed to divide their assets and debts.