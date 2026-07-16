Ariana Grande Experiences Technical Issues In Front of Thousands of Fans

Not the experience anyone was expecting, Ariana Grande experienced technical issues while performing in front of thousands of fans.

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During her first “Eternal Sunshine” tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Grande was onstage performing when her microphone suddenly cut out.

She calmly gestured towards one of her backstage team members as they worked to fix the issues. After finishing the song with the audience’s help, Grande showed excitement as the microphone started working again.

“Oh, it’s back now!” she declared. The Grammy winner then apologized to the audience. “It’s back now, so sorry.”

She then turned to the backstage crew and said, “Thank you so much!”

Continuing to praise her team, Grande stated, “Thank you to our amazing team who’s dealing with these technical difficulties. And thank you for your patience.”

“Okay, we’re back!” she said to the audience. “Should we continue?”

Some of her backstage crew members then walked onstage to readjust her sound equipment before she continued on with the show.

Grande Previously Announced ‘Unfortunate’ News Regarding Her Tour

Days before the on-stage technical issues, Grande announced some “unfortunate” news regarding some of her tour’s issues.

At the time, Grande shared a post from the Barclays Center about her July 12 performance. She had to reschedule the show due to some prop issues.

“Ariana Grande’s Brooklyn Performance scheduled for Sunday, July 12, at Barclays Center has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 14,” the message reads. “To ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended. The remaining Brooklyn shows will take place as originally scheduled.”

The post further read, “We apologize for any inconvenience. All tickets will be honored for the new date, and ticket holders will be contacted directly with additional information.”

“We are so sorry for the unfortunate scheduling changes,” Grande herself wrote. “This was our best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention.”

The pop star then stated, “The utmost important thing to us all is safety, first and foremost, and also making sure you all see the show how it is intended to run.”

However, Grande also shared an update on her Instagram Stories about two of her shows in Boston in late July.

“Two of Ariana Grande’s Boston performances have been rescheduled to ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended,” Boston’s TD Garden announced. “The show originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, will now take place on Thursday, July 23. The show originally scheduled for Friday, July 24, will take place on Sunday, July 26.”

