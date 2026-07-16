Kris Jenner’s Mom ‘M.J.’ Has Died

Kris Jenner is grieving the loss of her mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, sharing the “heartbreak of having to say goodbye” on social media.

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“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” Jenner wrote on Instagram this afternoon (July 16) to her over 50 million followers. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

“She taught us that family is everything; She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments,” the 70-year-old continued. “[Mom] showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched.”

Kris Jenner Reflects on Her Mom ‘M.J.’s Legacy

Meanwhile, Jenner took solace knowing her mom would echo in her children and grandchildren.

“When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you,” Jenner added. “And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud. Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”

Of course, friends flooded the comments section to show their support.

“Sending you the biggest hugs. We love MJ,” Lance Bass wrote. “I’m so sorry, Kris. Your mom is always with you,” influencer Taylen Biggs added. “I’m so sorry, Kris. Sending you all my love and prayers,” internet personality Yris Palmer also wrote.

“I loved MJ 💔 😢,” reality TV personality Jonathan Cheban added.

Jenner did not share details about her mom’s passing. Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon was 91 years old.