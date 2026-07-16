Celeb Dies From Bike Crash Injuries Just Days After Getting Married: Laura Viktoria Härtig Was 30

Popular content creator Laura Viktoria Härtig has passed away following a reported head-on bike collision during her honeymoon.

Videos by Suggest

On June 23, Härtig crashed head-on with former Olympic skier Peter Runggaldier on a state road near Sella Pass, a mountain pass in Northern Italy, according to Italian outlets Trentino and il Dolomiti.

According to reports, the impact split Härtig’s bicycle in two and threw her onto the road, causing critical injuries. Paramedics resuscitated her at the scene before she was airlifted to a local hospital. Her family later transferred her to Germany, where she died from her injuries on July 12, 19 days after the crash.

The beloved influencer, who had over 54,000 Instagram followers under the handle “alltimelaura” and was known for her travel and outdoor content, was just 30.

Just two days before the crash, Härtig had shared footage from her wedding on Instagram, captioning it “Soulmate for life.” According to Trentino and il Dolomiti, she was in Italy celebrating her honeymoon at the time.

Runggaldier, 57, is a former alpine skier who represented Italy at the 1994 and 1998 Winter Olympics. On July 14, he addressed the incident in a statement posted to Instagram.

“Regarding the serious road accident I was involved in, I ask you to respect this time of distress and my need for privacy,” Runggaldier wrote in Italian. “My thoughts are with everyone involved and their families.”

“I trust in your sensitivity and ask for your understanding that I will not be giving any interviews or making any statements at this time,” he added.

The Trento Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident.