singer-and-wife-secretly-welcomed-a-baby-earlier-this-summer

Nothing says baby announcement like a humble brag… A popular country singer casually dropped the news of his wife giving birth in an Instagram post, along with highlights of his “pretty good summer.”

Videos by Suggest

On July 14, Matt Stell broke his social media silence with a life update for fans. The “Shut the Truck Up” singer shared the first photo of his new baby and announced a new record deal.

“Hey y’all, how’s it going? Ngl I’m having a pretty good summer so far. In the past couple months I signed a new record deal w @blackriverent put out new music w more on the way and, most bestly, made a baby with my best friend @kaseyharveystell,” the 42-year-old singer boasted.

Stell reassured fans that “things are good” and used the post as a chance to check in. The “Boyfriend Season” singer also hinted that, despite his recent social media absence, more is on the way.

“Been a little quiet on here lately but we got a lot in store for y’all coming up,” he added.

While fans got a tiny peek at the new addition, Stell is keeping the baby’s vital stats strictly classified… leaving everyone completely in the dark about the name, gender, and actual arrival date.

Fellow Country Artists React to Matt Stell’s ‘Pretty Good’ Summer

Stell and his wife, Kasey Harvey, tied the knot last year. Perhaps sensing her husband was a bit understated in their baby news, Kasey took to the comments section of his “pretty good” summer humble brag post…

Country singer Matt Stell recently announced he and his wife had a baby in a summer photo dump. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images)

“Most best summer ever,” she insisted.

Fellow country artists also flooded the comments with love, including George Birge, who proclaimed, “My brother is back, damn I love this,” and Drew Baldridge, who gushed, “Congrats buddy! Can’t wait to hear all the amazing new music, man.”

Looks like the whole country music crew is thrilled to have him back… baby, record deal, and all.