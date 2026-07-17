Major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Injured, Loses Lead Role in Major New Show

A Sons of Anarchy fan favorite has been forced to withdraw from the lead role in a highly anticipated new show following an on-set injury.

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According to a TMZ report from July 16, Ryan Hurst (best known for playing Opie on Sons of Anarchy) tore his bicep last month while filming a stunt for Prime Video’s God of War. Hurst was set to play Kratos in the highly anticipated video game adaptation. The injury reportedly required surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

TMZ added that production was set to pause while Hurst recovered, potentially pushing filming back to 2027. However, Deadline reports that the 50-year-old Sons of Anarchy alum is being replaced, and the show is recasting the lead role.

It’s a tough blow for Hurst. He reportedly underwent an epic physical transformation for the role. The actor put on 40 lbs of muscle and spent months filming the physically demanding part on set in Vancouver. After all that hard work, it’s unfortunate that the role will now go to someone else.

‘God of War’ Reportedly Ramps Back Up in October… with a New Lead Actor

God of War halted production after Hurst’s injury and is still on hiatus. Prep work is set to resume in mid-August, with the new lead beginning filming in mid-October.

Bicep tears that require surgery typically take 4-6 months to heal, with full strength returning in up to a year. Given the physical demands of the role, Hurst likely wouldn’t have been able to return to filming until 2027. This was too long for the production schedule to wait, which ultimately led to the decision to recast.

‘Sons of Anarchy’ alum Ryan Hurst in 2017. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The God of War series follows Kratos and his son Atreus (Callum Vinson) as they journey to scatter the ashes of Faye, wife and mother to the duo. Along the way, Kratos aims to make Atreus a better god, while Atreus helps his father become more human. The cast includes Mandy Patinkin (Odin), Ed Skrein (Baldur), Max Parker (Heimdall), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Thor), and Teresa Palmer (Sif).

Meanwhile, it’s not all bad news for Ryan Hurst. He appears in Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey, which dropped in theaters today.