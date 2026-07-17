Celebrity Dies After Falling 27 Stories: What We Know About Kauana Bilhar’s Death

Beloved Brazilian internet celebrity Kauana Bilhar died after falling from the 27th floor of a high-rise building, leaving fans, authorities, and her family searching for answers.

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Brazilian outlet G1 reports that the incident occurred on July 7. Her uncle revealed that Kauana, who had been living in the UAE for the past two years, fell from the balcony of her room in a high-rise building in Dubai. The investigation is still ongoing, and her mother, Darla Bilhar, has since traveled to Dubai to oversee the case and arrange to bring her daughter’s body back home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also released a statement. They confirmed it is “monitoring the case and remains available to the family to provide appropriate consular assistance” through the Brazilian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

On July 9, Darla took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video about her influencer daughter, who had amassed over 24,000 followers before her tragic passing. Speaking in Portuguese, the grieving mother described herself as being in the “worst moment of my life.” She felt compelled to speak out on Kauana’s behalf to defend her daughter’s memory against “the accusations, the mean comments, the stories being made up about her” that had begun to surface in the wake of her death.

“I have to watch my daughter’s memory being judged. Exposed, disrespected by people who didn’t know her story,” Darla explained in the footage. “It’s easy to be a judge when the pain belongs to someone else. It’s hard to imagine what our family is going through right now.”

“My daughter deserves respect,” the grieving mother added. “Those who really knew her know what kind of person she was, her dreams, her humanity.”

Kauana Bilhar’s Last Social Media Post Highlighted a Happy Moment

Kauana’s final Instagram post, shared on June 25, showed a happier moment in her life. She had become the owner of a British Shorthair cat after previously being scammed while trying to adopt the breed. Despite the setback, she was grateful to have finally found her pet. “He has brought even more joy to my days,” she explained, in what would be some of her last words to her followers.

Meanwhile, Kauana’s mother made a plea to the media. She urged that the fatal incident be reported on a worldwide basis with “responsibility and dignity.”

“To all those spreading rumors or giving opinions without knowing the facts, I ask just one thing… have empathy. Today it’s my daughter. Tomorrow it could be someone you love,” Darla said.

“No mother should have to bury a daughter. No mother should have to fight to defend the honor of someone who’s already gone while grieving,” she added.

Kauana Bilhar was 27.