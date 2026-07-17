‘Home Alone’ Icon Dies at 81: RIP to Brenda Fricker

Brenda Fricker, the Oscar-winning actress beloved for her role as the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2, passed away yesterday.

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Fricker’s agent Phil Belfield confirmed the sad news to the US Sun on Friday (July 17). “We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her,” they said. “I was honored to know, love, and work with her, and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”

No other details of her death were released.

Born in Dublin in February 1945, Fricker worked as an assistant to the art editor at the Irish Times before pursuing acting. Her first role came in Of Human Bondage in 1964, after which she worked with several theater companies before gaining widespread recognition as Megan Roach in Casualty, a role she played for four years and continued to reprise.

Brenda Fricker and Bernard Gallagher in a scene from ‘Casualty’, circa 1986. (Photo by Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images)





Her big break came when she earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1989 for her portrayal of Bridget Fagan Brown in My Left Foot. The film tells the life story of poet Christy Brown (played by Daniel Day-Lewis), who had cerebral palsy.

Brenda Fricker and Daniel Day-Lewis at the 62nd Annual Academy Awards, Music Center, Los Angeles, California in 1990. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Daniel Day-Lewis also won Best Actor for his performance in the film.

Brenda Fricker’s Unforgettable ‘Home Alone 2’ Turn

Of course, she was also beloved for her memorable role as the Pigeon Lady in the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. In a film full of booby traps and slapstick chaos, Fricker brought an unexpected tenderness, playing the moral heart of the story as she taught young Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) not to judge others by their appearance. In a fittingly dramatic finale, she came to his rescue by pelting the Wet Bandits (Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci) with birdseed, unleashing a flock of pigeons upon them… a heroic act that was, in its own way, uniquely her own.

Per IMDb, her other film credits include So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993), Angels in the Outfield (1994), and A Time to Kill (1996). She also appeared in Veronica Guerin (2003), Inside I’m Dancing (2004), and Albert Nobbs (2011).

Brenda Fricker in 2012. (Photo by Phillip Massey/FilmMagic)



Her final film credit is for 2024’s The Swallow.

According to the Irish Times, Fricker was married to Barry Davis from 1979 to 1988. Despite being pregnant six times, she sadly miscarried each time. However, she spoke warmly of her ex-husband, saying, “The man was amazing. Truly amazing.”

Fricker was 81.

