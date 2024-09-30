Bulls Escape Popular Rodeo, Stampede Through Parking Lot in Wild Video

Last week, eight bulls pulled off a great escape from a Massachusetts rodeo, ending with them galloping through a mall parking lot. Perhaps the first red flag was holding a rodeo at a New England shopping mall, but we digress.

A video shared widely online captured the dramatic moment when bulls broke free from a rodeo in North Attleboro on September 22nd. The animals charged through a crowded parking lot, toppled fencing, collided with a tent, and barreled toward the bustling U.S. Highway 1.

Onlookers–many wearing cowboy attire– scurry helplessly as the beasts stampede.

The bulls ultimately sought refuge in a nearby woods, experiencing a fleeting taste of freedom. Fortunately, no wannabe cowboys were harmed during their escape.

Meanwhile, authorities approved of the sad sack cowboys doing nothing as the bulls escaped.

“Community members should exercise extreme caution and not approach any bulls,” the local fire department said, per ABC News.

By late Sunday afternoon, seven of the eight had been rounded up, but one remained at large, according to firefighters. Officials announced that the Festival Rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall had been shut down as a result.

The Internet Roasts Wannabe Cowboys as Authorities Hunt for the Final Escaped Rodeo Bull

Of course, denizens of the internet had a regular hoe down at the expense of the impotent “cowboys” in attendance at the New England rodeo.

“If only there was someone there with the ability to catch them…” one Reddit user joked upon seeing the footage. “And I see a lot of cowboy hats and not a lot of cowboy activity,” a second Reddit user quipped.

Meanwhile, the next night, the final bull was lassoed and guided into a trailer on U.S. Highway 1 in North Attleboro, just a short distance from where a group of eight had broken free from their pens and thundered through a crowded parking lot the previous day.

A missing pet-tracking business was enlisted to assist in locating the last bull, according to WBZ News. Using a drone, they scoured the area and alerted the police upon spotting the bull.

“I have to say I’ve never went out looking for a lost bull. This is one for the books,” Samantha Beckman of Wandering Paws K9 explained.

Police cruisers pursued the bull as it trotted past several businesses and through the woods before it was eventually captured. Rodeo personnel collaborated with the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, alongside local police and fire departments, to ensure a successful operation.