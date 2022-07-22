This Gorgeous New England Church Was Transformed Into A Family Home–See Inside

The world of revamped real estate is vast—from storage containers to treehouses and everything in between, humans find a way to turn just about anything into a home. And for Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, that also includes a 19th-century New England church.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the Suarezes renovated the Greenwich, Connecticut church in 2007, 155 years after the church was originally built in 1852. Architectural firm Gray Organschi turned this stuffy steepled building into a truly divine piece of art.

Currently on the market for a cool $1.8 million, join us as we take a look inside of this very unique New England home.

(Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

This home wastes no time making a statement. As soon as you arrive, the eye is drawn to a stunning white-cedar front door that the owners modeled after a Japanese sushi bar. Paired with the classic white columns of the church, the blend between old and new is evident before you even step inside.

(Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

Once inside, you’d never be able to tell this building once held parishioners just two years after California became a state. The clean, white color of the walls highlights just how tall 20-foot ceilings really are. They also reflect the sunlight brought in by two massive 16-foot windows on either side of the living room.

Oh, and that breathtaking light fixture? It’s a Venetian chandelier from Murano. It’s unclear whether this fixture was custom-made or from old Murano stock, but pieces of a similar size start at around the $9,000 range.

(Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

Shift your gaze from the sleek, black fireplace to the kitchen, and you’ll find a remnant of the old church: a choir loft. Of course, Gray Organschi revamped this second-story space considerably. The loft is now a free-floating birch pod with rounded edges and smooth planes straight out of a midcentury lover’s dream.

(Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

Sometimes, style supersedes functionality in modern kitchens. But in this home, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The thought that the designers put into this room’s design is evident.

The appliances and counter space flow from one to the other, maximizing efficiency and ease of movement. Additionally, a rolling bar, dining island, and eye-catching art pieces add even more flair to this expertly crafted kitchen.

(Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

Sure, fancy chandeliers are great, but what about the really important rooms? The owners of this New England church thought about that, too. In what appears to be the upstairs bathroom, there is both a stall shower and bathtub. Relax or rinse—your choice.

The floors are gorgeous honey hardwood, which beautifully contrasts with a chestnut statement wall behind the roomy vanity. It’s narrow (hey, it is a church from the 1850s) but effective with its use of space.

(Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

On the other side of the revamped choir loft is the primary bedroom. This spacious room features exposed ceiling beams, a hardwood statement wall, and an expansive view from the second-story window visible from the front yard.

I don’t know, but I think getting to wake up in a bedroom like this makes up for the lack of calisthenics space in the bathroom.

(Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

What might that bedroom view be looking out on? The lucky residents of this home get to look out onto lush, mature trees year-round. Enjoy the vibrant greens of spring and summer, and then sit back and enjoy the fiery reds, yellows, and oranges New England’s autumns are famous for.

This amazing blend of old and new architecture is currently listed under Liz Forrest of Douglas Elliman Realty. So, what do you think? Is it divine enough for a down payment?

