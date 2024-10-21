bruce-willis-spotted-in-rare-outing-amid-dementia-battle

During a rare public outing, Bruce Willis was recently photographed while riding in the passenger seat of a car in LA. The 69-year-old actor can be seen in the photo wearing a baseball hat and a striped polo shirt.

Videos by Suggest

It is known that Willis is currently dealing with an aphasia diagnosis, as well as dementia. In 2022, Bruce’s family announced the actor’s diagnosis and said that he would be stepping away from his acting career.

The announcement was posted to Instagram a few years ago. It read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues. And has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

‘Stable’ Bruce Willis, 69, seen riding in passenger side of car amid aphasia and dementia battles https://t.co/SjEFAmZ9ZY pic.twitter.com/JJ5J3BxC1A — Page Six (@PageSix) October 19, 2024

The family then wrote, “This is a really challenging time for our family. And we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit. And wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

A definition by The Cleveland Clinic describes aphasia as, “a language disorder that affects your ability to speak and understand what others say.” The actor’s family has not shared the cause of his diagnosis.

Bruce Willis Spotted Just Days After Ex-Wife Demi Moore Receives Acting Award

According to an article by Page Six, the sighting took place just a few days after Demi Moore, Willis’ ex-wife, attended the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival. Moore was awarded with the Career Achievement in Acting Award. The actress decided to share an update about Bruce’s health while in attendance.

The actress said, “You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he’s at, he’s stable.”

She continued, “What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

In addition to the support from his ex-wife and their three shared children, Willis’ current wife Emma Hemming continues to stand by his side. Willis and Hemming share two children together, Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.