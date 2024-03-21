Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Celebrates 15th Wedding Anniversary With Heartwarming Photo

While celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo.

The adorable snapshot features the Die Hard star giving Emma a sweet kiss. “Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary!” Emma gushed. “And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I celebrate it. I call this the ‘remarkable reframe.’”

Bruce Willis’ wife then stated she knows there is so much to celebrate. “Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun, and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married.”

Emma added that she is so proud of what she and Bruce have and continue to create. “So, happy crystal anniversary to us!”

The special anniversary comes amid Bruce Willis’ fight against frontotemporal dementia. This is considered a rare condition that shows up earlier than other forms of dementia.

The Willis family first shared details about Bruce’s health in March 2022. They then confirmed nearly a year later that his condition had progressed with the official frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Recently Addressed Claims That Actor Had ‘No More Joy’

Earlier this month, Bruce Willis’ wife Emma slammed headlines reporting that the actor had “no more joy” due to his condition triggering her.

“I can just tell you, that is far from the truth,” Emma stated. “I need society and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it, it’s over.”

Bruce Willis’ wife continued to share her thoughts about the situation. “No, it is the complete opposite of that, OK? 100% there is grief and sadness, there is all of that. But you start a new chapter … filled with love … connection … joy … happiness. That’s where we are.”

Emma also wrote about her experience with her husband’s illness. “My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience. I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story.”

Bruce Willis’ wife continues to be a huge advocate for those who struggle with frontotemporal dementia.