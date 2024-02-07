Brock Purdy Admits He’s Ready to ‘Disappoint’ Taylor Swift Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Although most of the hype is surrounding the two juggernauts playing in Las Vegas, Taylor Swift has also been a big topic of conversation. Swift began dating Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce, late last year. And the relationship between the two celebrities has become a staple in the NFL’s coverage.

Many are hoping for a storybook ending where Kelce wins his third Super Bowl and gets to ride off into the sunset with Swift. But 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is looking to play spoiler.

Purdy also added that he understands that in the grand scheme of things, this weekend is about way more than him.

“I mean, the bottom line is, life isn’t about you,” he said. “Like, that’s what I believe, you know? Being a part of something bigger than yourself. You get wrapped up in getting all the glory and the fame and the status, but I feel like that’s a shallow life. That can fade away pretty quickly.”

Purdy ‘Honored’ to Play in Super Bowl

This is just Purdy’s first full season as the 49ers quarterback and he already has them playing in the Super Bowl. The 49ers enter as the favorites to win the game, but the Chiefs have the experience factor on their side. They have won the Super Bowl twice in the last four seasons.

At 24 years old, Purdy can become the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. But no matter the result, he says he is just “honored to be playing this weekend.

“Obviously, yeah, we’re playing in the Super Bowl, and I’m very honored and thankful,” Purdy added.

“I want to win a championship for this organization, but more than anything I’m trying to serve my guys on this team well and love on them well and the whole organization and everyone in my life. That’s how I view it.”

Kelce Puts Himself on the Hot Seat

Despite already being a two-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce still is facing pressure heading into the big game. Swift had a big weekend at the Grammy’s last Sunday. She collected two awards, one of them being the fourth Album of the Year award of her career.

Travis told reporters that it was his turn to bring home some hardware.

“I was fortunate, we landed in Las Vegas just in time for me to turn it on, on my phone, and catch her winning her 13th award announcing her new album,” Kelce said.

“She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.”