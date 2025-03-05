Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Le Vaughn Shot at L.A. Strip Club

Bhad Bhabie’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn, was reportedly shot during an incident that started inside a Los Angeles strip club.

According to TMZ, Le Vaughn, who is also the father of Bhad Babie’s child, was shot early Wednesday morning inside Sam’s Hofbrau near downtown Los Angeles. Multiple sources told the outlet that an altercation broke out between two groups at the venue, leading to someone opening fire amidst the chaos.

The LAPD informed TMZ that the chaos caught outside, where several additional shots were fired. Two individuals were injured — Le Vaughn sustained a hand wound. Meanwhile, another person was struck in the shoulder.

Police were reportedly in the area attempting to apprehend a suspect driving a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. However, the suspect fled onto the 10 Freeway and successfully eluded capture.

Bhad Bhabie’s Boyfriend Le Vaughn Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Strip Club Shoot Out

According to TMZ, Le Vaughn is expected to recover. Both he and the other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at a hospital. Authorities have yet to identify any suspects in the case.

Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, gave birth to her and Le Vaughn’s daughter back in March of 2024.

Despite the bundle of joy, things have been rocky between the duo over the past year. Last summer, Bhad Bhabie shared disturbing videos and photos allegedly depicting physical abuse involving her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Bhabie also shared photos on her Instagram Stories showing a swollen black eye and bruises on her face, implying they were from the alleged assault.

A 20-second video she shared shows Le Vaughn allegedly striking Bhabie, causing her to fall, and later pushing her to the ground and kneeling on her back. The incident reportedly occurred on June 30 at 4:30 a.m.

However, just days later, she shared a video of her making out with her baby daddy.

Of course, Bhad Bhabie rose to fame in 2016 after her unforgettable confrontation with her mother on Dr. Phil. At just 13 years old, she delivered the now-infamous line, “Catch me outside, how about that?” — a moment that sadly became a cultural touchstone.

She made a bold entrance into the music industry in 2017, earning platinum certifications for her hit singles “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops.” Beyond music, she capitalized on her popularity by leveraging OnlyFans, where she reportedly generates millions in earnings.

Bhad Bhabie also recently collaborated with rapper DDG on a Twitch stream.